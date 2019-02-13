Scenes from the Mets' spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2019.

New York Mets first base coach Glenn Sherlock and catcher Wilson Ramos, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos throws, Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets pitcher Tim Peterson, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway talks to reporters, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 after a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets majority owner Fred Wilpon during a spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Amed Rosario warming up during a spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Brandon Nimmo during a spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Amed Rosario, left, and Juan Lagares during a Mets spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos during a spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway at spring training on Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz and bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen (left) and Manager Mickey Callaway during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets player Dominic Smith during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets players Dominic Smith (left) and Jeff McNeil talking with GM Brodie Van Wagenen during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets players warm up during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets player Jeurys Familia during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pitchers Jeurys Familia (left) and Steven Matz during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz and bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and player Jeurys Familia during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets player Jeff McNeil during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.