Scenes from the Mets' spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2019.

New York Mets first base coach Glenn Sherlock
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets first base coach Glenn Sherlock and catcher Wilson Ramos, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos throws during
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos throws, Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets pitcher Tim Peterson, Wednesday Feb.
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitcher Tim Peterson, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Wednesday Feb.
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman, Wednesday Feb.
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway talks to
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway talks to reporters, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 after a spring training workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets majority owner Fred Wilpon during
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets majority owner Fred Wilpon during a spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets player Amed Rosario warming up
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Amed Rosario warming up during a spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Brandon
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Brandon Nimmo during a spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets players (L/R) Amed Rosario and
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Amed Rosario, left, and Juan Lagares during a Mets spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos during a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos during a spring training workout, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway at spring training on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway at spring training on Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz and bullpen
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz and bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen (left)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen (left) and Manager Mickey Callaway during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets player Dominic Smith during a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets player Dominic Smith during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets players Dominic Smith (left) and
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets players Dominic Smith (left) and Jeff McNeil talking with GM Brodie Van Wagenen during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pithcer Steven Matz during a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets players warm up during a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets players warm up during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

New York Mets player Jeurys Familia during a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets player Jeurys Familia during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pithcers Jeurys Familia (left) and
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitchers Jeurys Familia (left) and Steven Matz during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz and bullpen
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz and bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and player Jeurys Familia during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets pithcer Steven Matz during a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets player Jeff McNeil during a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets player Jeff McNeil during a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

New York Mets player Jeurys Familia is greeted
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets player Jeurys Familia is greeted by teammates at the start of a spring training workout, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL.

