PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On the first day of baseball’s spring training purgatory, the Mets were silent Friday regarding their plans for the coming days and weeks, whether players would continue to work out at their Clover Park complex and the results for an employee’s test for the novel coronavirus.

Major League Baseball announced around 7:30 p.m. Friday that all spring training camps were suspended “effective immediately.” Players were given three options: go home, stay in their spring training city or go to their team’s city.

“This step is in the best interests of players, employees and the communities who host Spring Training,” MLB said in a statement after meeting with MLB Players Association officials in Arizona. “MLB will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by coronavirus.”

Whether players would continue to work out at their spring training facilities was up to the individuals and teams. Yankees players, for example, voted to remain in Tampa. The Cardinals reportedly had about a dozen players who decided to stay and work out at their complex in nearby Jupiter.

Into Friday evening, the Mets still were waiting to hear if director of player relations and community engagement Donovan Mitchell Sr. — the father of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell Jr., who was found to have COVID-19 on Thursday — also contracted the disease. They most recently saw each other March 4 in New York, after which Mitchell Sr. returned to Mets camp and regularly interacted with players and staff.

The younger Mitchell tested positive after a teammate, Rudy Gobert, did so Wednesday night. That was the catalyst that in effect shut down North American sports indefinitely, with the NBA responding by suspending its season. Mass suspensions, postponements and cancellations — including MLB pushing back Opening Day at least two weeks — followed.

Meanwhile, an eerie calm covered Clover Park all day during what was supposed to be the start of a two-week countdown to the original Opening Day date (March 26). The players’ parking lot was empty, as was the lot on the minor-league side. The front-office/staff spaces were filled, and security guards milled about. Several dozen fans visited the box office — open for three hours — to get refunds on tickets for the Mets’ six Grapefruit League home games that were canceled. Landscapers tended to grass and gardens.