WASHINGTON — As the clock struck 4 p.m. on Tuesday, all was quiet in the visitors’ clubhouse at Nationals Park. No hugs, no tears, no goodbyes — and no further trades for the Mets.

Zack Wheeler is still a Met. So are Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Wilmer Flores, Devin Mesoraco and Jose Bautista. For all the chatter and speculation, the Mets finished trade-deadline season quietly, having moved only their two most obvious candidates: closer Jeurys Familia to the Athletics on July 21 and second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies a week later.

More moves are possible beyond Tuesday’s non-waiver deadline. Players can still be dealt, but only after they’ve passed through trade waivers. Mesoraco in particular is a candidate to go.

Sellers for the second summer in a row, the Mets began this stretch saying they were looking to add athletic, up-the-middle, close-to-the-majors prospects and were willing to eat money to get a better return. They wound up doing none of that. Oakland took on Familia’s salary, and the Phillies will pay Cabrera. The Mets received two pitchers, a third baseman and $1 million in international bonus pool space for the two players.

Double-A righthander Franklyn Kilome, acquired for Cabrera, could be argued as an exception. As a pitcher, he technically plays up the middle, and assistant general manager John Ricco specifically highlighted his athleticism. “Most of the time when you think of athletes, you’re talking about position players,” Ricco said. “But it’s really important to be athletic on the mound as well.”