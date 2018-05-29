TODAY'S PAPER
Mets starter Steven Matz leaves game with undisclosed injury

The lefthander departs in the bottom of the fourth after doubling in the top of the inning.

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws to first

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws to first to hold a Braves runner during the first inning on Tuesday in Atlanta. Photo Credit: AP / John Bazemore

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
ATLANTA — The Mets lost two pitchers on the same day.

Hours after they placed Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list with a strained index finger, starter Steven Matz was forced to leave the game with an injury in the bottom of the fourth. Matz had doubled the inning prior, then returned to the mound, only to be met by trainers. The Mets did not announce the nature of the injury, but they were examining Matz’s hand.

Until then, Matz, who turned 27 Tuesday, was cruising. He departed having allowed one hit over three innings, with no runs, two walks and two strikeouts. It was his second strong outing in a row.

The Mets are working with a shorthanded bullpen, thanks to Monday’s doubleheader, and the news that Seth Lugo would be slated to start Thursday. Paul Sewald relieved Matz.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

