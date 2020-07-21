A closer look at the Mets' 2020 starting rotation

For Jeremy Hefner, the Mets’ rookie pitching coach, this new gig with his old team comes with a hell of a perk and a potentially daunting coaching task: Jacob deGrom, winner of consecutive National League Cy Young Awards, at the top of the rotation.

Hefner, who at 34 is just two years and three months older than deGrom, said his approach with the ace is the same as his approach with any other pitcher.

“I don’t think I coach him at all,” Hefner said. “We’re building a relationship where he’s comfortable with saying whatever he wants and I’m comfortable saying whatever I want, then we get to a really good spot.

“They’re all human beings who have a heartbeat and are imperfect. He’s not going to be perfect every time out, but his average is higher than other people’s averages. So just trying to get him to stay at his average is the key.”

Behind deGrom, the Mets have Marcus Stroman, a 2019 All-Star who joined the team via trade last summer; Steven Matz, who has overcome early-career injuries to make 30 starts in each of the past two seasons, and offseason free-agent additions Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha, who have dealt with injuries and/or ineffectiveness in recent seasons.

During the season’s coronavirus delay, the Mets learned they would be without Noah Syndergaard, who had Tommy John surgery in late March. That means, relative to the Mets’ great second half in 2019, Porcello and Wacha are replacing Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.

“[Syndergaard is] an unbelievable arm, one of the best arms in the big leagues, and to lose him is huge,” said Stroman, who steps into the No. 2 spot after deGrom.

The Mets’ depth starter options include Erasmo Ramirez, Corey Oswalt and David Peterson. They needed only eight starts from non-primary starters last season but know that degree of health is uncommon, even in a 60-game season.

It will be up to Hefner to help guide deGrom and the others through it.

“I’m just trying to get out of the way,” Hefner said. “I’ll learn and I’ll get out of the way and they go do their thing. They don’t need a whole lot. They know what they do well, they’re going to go out and attack hitters and they’re going to lead us to a bunch of wins. So that’s what I expect out of them.”

