MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he believes there will not be a deal to make Steve Cohen the majority owner of the Mets.

“My belief is there’s not going to be a transaction," said Manfred at the MLB owners meetings in Orlando.

Manfred also said reports the Wilpon family was at fault for the deal falling through were "unfair."

"I can tell you, and it’s based on conversations with the buyer and the seller on an on-going basis, the assertion that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did is completely and utterly unfair," Manfred said.

On Tuesday, Mets ownership released a statement in response to rumors the deal with Cohen was falling through without denying those rumors.

Sterling Partners — the Wilpon family business that owns the Mets — issued a statement through a team spokesman. For the first time in the two months that the negotiations have been public knowledge, the Mets invoked an apparent legal inability to discuss it.

“The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment,” the statement read.

Since the Mets and Cohen revealed their negotiations Dec. 4, that was the first mention — from either side — of a non-disclosure agreement. A spokesman for Cohen also declined to comment.

Cohen, a hedge-fund multibillionaire who grew up in Great Neck, and Sterling Partners announced two months ago that they were negotiating an agreement in which Cohen “would increase his investment in the New York Mets.” A source said then that the deal would make him the club’s majority owner. He already has an 8% stake in the team after becoming a minority owner in 2012.

With Erik Boland and Tim Healey