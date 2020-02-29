WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If the Mets are ready to join the revolution by using openers and bulk guys and not always going with a traditional starting pitcher this season, Steven Matz won’t squawk.

But he won’t be thrilled about it, either.

Matz, who threw two scoreless innings in the Mets’ 2-1 victory over the Astros in his second spring training outing on Saturday, is one of six veteran starters the Mets have for five spots.

In the old days — say, two or three years ago — Matz or Michael Wacha would win the No. 5 starter job and the other would go to the bullpen.

But the Mets are said to be considering flip-flopping Matz and Wacha based on the opponent. Or even using an opener and then bringing in Matz or Wacha as a “bulk guy” — the pitcher who doesn’t start the game but ends up pitching most of the innings.

Matz has an advantage as he is the only lefthander among the six. And spring training ideas often end up on the cutting room floor when the season begins.

“I feel like I got a lot better the last two years,” Matz said. “Coming into camp, I feel a lot more comfortable. I feel like I’m not trying to figure a bunch of stuff out this year. I feel good.”

Using an opener is less radical now than it was a few years ago. So how would Matz feel if he entered a game in the second inning as opposed to the first?

“I think a little bit more the starting pitcher starts the games,” Matz said. “But whatever I can do to help the team win, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to really complain about it. Whatever they decide. Right now, they told me I’m a starter. I’m going in as a starter right now and we’ll see what happens. But I’m kind of like, ‘A starter starts the game.’ That’s my preference, but we’ll see.”

In 2019, Matz made two short relief appearances (totaling one inning) in early July before rejoining the rotation. Overall, he went 11-12 with a 4.21 ERA in 32 appearances.

Matz said new pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has not mentioned anything about starters pitching as anything other than starters.

“It’s definitely intriguing,” Matz said about the opener trend started by the Tampa Bay Rays. “But for me personally, my whole career, I’ve never done that. I’m used to starting, warming up for the game, long-tossing, all that stuff. I don’t know how they do it. We’ve never done it really in the big leagues with the Mets. I don’t know how it is, what it’s like. I guess it works for them.”

Manager Luis Rojas mentioned former No. 1 pick David Peterson as his “No. 7” starter. Peterson followed Matz and struck out the side in his first inning before allowing a run in his second and final inning.

Extra bases

Jacob deGrom will make his spring training debut on Sunday against the Nationals in Port St. Lucie. Another Mets squad will play the Marlins in Jupiter, with Wacha getting the start . . . General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said there were “no new updates” on non-roster first baseman Matt Adams, who was scratched from Thursday’s game to undergo additional cardiac tests after an undisclosed issue cropped up in his spring training physical . . . Trailing 1-0, the Mets scored two in the ninth on RBI doubles by Jake Hager and Max Moroff.