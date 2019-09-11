It’s starting to look real.

It looked real enough when Steven Matz nearly succumbed to one disastrous inning – the thing that’s marked his career thus far – but then walked it back to escape unscathed. It looked real when Todd Frazier hit two home runs, and again when Jeff McNeil hit another two. But it looked really real after the sixth inning, when a stadium full of Mets fans found themselves cheering for the Braves.

Minutes after McNeil hit his second second-decker of the game, the scoreboard flashed a clip from the Phillies game, where the Braves had eked out a two-run lead. Here in Flushing, the Mets were manhandling the Diamondbacks. And the second wild card spot — the goal that looked unreachable at the All-Star break — was suddenly very much in focus.

The Mets not only beat the Diamondbacks, 9-0, on Wednesday, they leapfrogged the team in front of them in the wild-card standings and go for the four-game sweep Thursday. The Dodgers are on the horizon now, and though that team has steamrolled the competition so far this season, it also clinched the division. The Dodgers have nothing to play for, and if the Mets’ gutsy effort Wednesday is any indication, this team has everything to play for.

The Mets victimized starter Robbie Ray from the very beginning. Amed Rosario led off with a double and, one batter later, McNeil walked. A double steal placed both runners in scoring position for Wilson Ramos, whose groundout scored Rosario. McNeil scored on J.D. Davis’ single. And they were just getting started. Frazier and Brandon Nimmo followed those two runs with back-to-back homers — the 11th time the Mets have gone back to back — to go up 5-0. Juan Lagares doubled and advanced on a wild pitch before Ray was pulled for a reliever. The Mets sent nine batters to the plate.

Matz, though, looked primed to give some — if not all— of that back in the second, when he walked the first three batters. He struck out Carson Kelly swinging on a 3-and-2 sinker, and then pinch hitter Kevin Cron, hit a grounder to third. Frazier stepped on the bag and threw to first for the inning-ending double play.

With two outs in the second, McNeil hit a solo homer off Taylor Clarke 444 feet to the second deck in right to bring the lead to 6-0. Frazier tacked on in the third, a bomb to the visitor’s bullpen, to make it 7-0. Frazier also drove in all three runs in Tuesday’s win over the Diamondbacks and finished with six RBIs in two days. Matz, meanwhile, pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits with the three walks and four strikeouts. He threw 109 pitches, 71 for strikes.

McNeil poured a little extra insurance for the bullpen in the sixth, when he destroyed Yoshihisa Hirano’s 91-mph fastball for a two-run homer to right, making it 9-0. McNeil had seen only four pitches up to that point, and was hit by one, and homered on two.

With the two home runs each, Frazier and McNeil each have 20 for the year, making four Mets with 20 or more homers, which ties a franchise record. Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto are the other two.