Although the fourth inning was the best Marcus Stroman looked Wednesday, it ended up being his final frame.

Reason being, the Mets were being cautious. Stroman told coaches he felt tightness in his left hamstring while covering first base for the final out of the fourth inning. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the team decided to play it safe and remove Stroman.

“That last play that he made covering first, he felt it on that play,” Callaway said. “[He] came in and we were evaluating him as the inning went on. We finally said, ‘Hey, that’s enough.’ ”

Callaway said Stroman had an MRI, and that he and the team was “not concerned at this point.”

“We’ll have to check on him in the morning,” Callaway said. “But it’s not concerning at this point. It’s tightness.”

Stroman, a Patchogue-Medford High School graduate in his fourth start since being acquired by the Mets, exited allowing one run on five hits with one walk and one strikeout on 62 pitches over four innings. The Mets trailed 1-0 when Stroman left the game, but ended up with their fifth walk-off victory of the season and a 4-3 win over the Indians in 10 innings at Citi Field.

The Indians recorded two hits in each of the second and third innings off Stroman and Yasiel Puig drove in a run on a groundout in the third inning. Stroman was hit hard a few times in the first three innings, but induced a double play off the bat of Jason Kipnis following Jose Ramirez’s leadoff single in the second inning.

The energetic righthander entered Wednesday with a 5.17 ERA over his first three starts with the Mets, striking out 17 with nine walks in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mets used five relievers over the final six innings, with Brad Brach and Luis Avilan each allowing a run. Avilan surrendered a two-out home run to Carlos Santana in the 10th inning to give the Indians a 3-2 lead, before an RBI groundout by Michael Conforto followed by J.D. Davis’ walk-off single in the bottom half of the frame gave the Mets the win.

Stroman has a 3.18 ERA on the season, including his 21 starts made in Toronto. The Mets acquired the Long Island native from the Blue Jays on July 28 in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson and have won all four of Stroman's starts.

There was a video shown on SNY after Stroman exited the game which made it appear the pitcher may have injured his hand or finger, but the team quickly announced Stroman left with hamstring tightness. Stroman has a history of blisters from when he pitched in Toronto.