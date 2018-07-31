Mets suffer most lopsided loss in team history

WASHINGTON — Of the 9,036 games the Mets have played in their 57-season history, Tuesday’s against the Nationals has a fact-based, non-hyperbolic case as the absolute worst.

The Mets lost, 25-4.

The 21-run margin of defeat was the largest in franchise history. The Nationals’ run and hit (26) totals were both one shy of the most allowed by the Mets in a single game. Jose Reyes (one inning, six runs) outpitched Steven Matz (two-thirds of an inning, seven runs). When Reyes hit Ryan Zimmerman with his 45th pitch, a 54-mph offering that registered as a curveball, Zimmerman faked a rush toward the mound before breaking into a smile.

The timing of such a loss had unfortunate timing from a perception perspective. Tuesday afternoon, after the Mets made no moves before the trade deadline, assistant general manager John Ricco said the organization wants to build around its pitching staff to try to contend for the playoffs in 2019.

Matz’s mess set the tone. He gave up eight hits before manager Mickey Callaway pulled him in favor of Jacob Rhame, who managed to get through two innings but gave up six runs (seven hits).

Then came Tim Peterson (four outs, three runs) and Tyler Bashlor (two outs, three runs) before Jerry Blevins did the impossible, holding the Nationals scoreless for a whopping 1 1/3. Drew Smith did the same for a frame before Reyes made his pitching debut. Reyes was the first position player the Mets used to pitch this season.

In the Nationals’ seven-run first inning, pitcher Tanner Roark had a three-run double and Trea Turner had two hits. Every Nationals starter had at least one hit and at least two runs scored.

In the seventh, Jeff McNeil blasted a solo home run, the first of his career and the first from a Mets rookie this season, to end the shutout bid. It was the first run driven in by a Mets position player since Friday (28 innings).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

First baseman Wilmer Flores left the game in the first inning because of dehydration and dizziness, the Mets said. Two of the Nationals’ first four batters sent grounders toward Flores that he missed, one of them deflecting off him into rightfield.

Those were the first of several defensive misplays, though none went down as official errors. Callaway said before the game that defense is something the Mets will need to weigh heavily this offseason.

“For us to be the team we want to be and live by pitching, our defense has to be something we consider,” Callaway said. “We have to win more games when your starting pitchers pitch like they did (during stretches this season). I’m sure that will have a huge impact on the type of players we target this winter and will be impactful on who we actually sign and who we retain.”