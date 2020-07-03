Mets 'Summer Camp' at Citi Field

TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Citi Field as the Mets go through what MLB is calling "Summer Camp" as the teams get set to resume baseball in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seth Lugo #61 of the New York Mets
Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Seth Lugo #61 of the New York Mets stretches in the outfield during Major League Baseball Summer Training restart at Citi Field on July 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Mets Bullpen Catcher Eric Langill throws batting practice
Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Mets Bullpen Catcher Eric Langill throws batting practice during Major League Baseball Summer Training restart at Citi Field on July 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens works the pitching
Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens works the pitching machine during the first summer camp workout at Citi Field on July 3, 2020.

Mets team personnel clean baseballs after a workout
Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Mets team personnel clean baseballs after a workout at Citi Field in New York, Friday, July 3, 2020.

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen
Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen walks on the pitch during a baseball workout at Citi Field in New York, Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Seth Lugo #of the New York Mets stretches
Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Seth Lugo #of the New York Mets stretches during Major League Baseball Summer Training restart at Citi Field on July 03, 2020.

