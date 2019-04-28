Noah Syndergaard contributed probably his worst outing of the season Saturday against the Brewers, and that wasn’t even the ugliest part of the Mets’ 8-6 loss.

The Mets had three wild pitches, two errors, a passed ball, a baserunning oopsie and at least one mental defensive gaffe, Jeurys Familia picking up a slow-roller that appeared to be heading foul, turning it into an RBI single for Christian Yelich. At the plate, the Mets were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base.

At 13-13, the Mets are .500 for the first time this season. Steven Matz gets the ball Sunday opposite Gio Gonzalez, making his season debut, as the Mets try to avoid getting swept.

“You don’t want to make those errors, those mistakes,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “But they’re fighting. It’s not the outcome we want. It doesn’t feel good. But the guys are fighting. We probably do need to a clean up a couple of things that we can control and keep on fighting the way we are.”

In five frames, Syndergaard allowed five runs and a season-high 10 hits, with three walks and five strikeouts. He retired the first batter of an inning just once, when Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee’s starting pitcher, struck out looking to begin the fourth.

Syndergaard’s ERA heading into May is 6.35 — the worst mark over a month in his career. His previous high was a 5.14 ERA in June 2015, his second month in the majors.

What’s wrong? “A combination of everything,” Syndergaard said, including a lack of trust in his slider and curveball.

“I’m not pressing the panic button just yet,” he said. “I still have every bit of confidence in my abilities. I’m just not getting the results I want. Something’s not clicking. But I feel like I’m really one split second from turning this all around.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This latest stinker came immediately after ace Jacob deGrom pitched poorly (four innings, five runs) in his return from the injured list Friday. The Mets’ rotation has a 5.32 ERA.

Syndergaard’s peripheral numbers aren’t as alarming as the surface-level ones. He entered Saturday striking out 27.6 percent of his batters and walking 5.7 percent, about in line with his career norms. His FIP — fielding independent pitching, which attempts to measure a pitcher’s run prevention without considering the defense behind him — was 2.93.

The runs Syndergaard allowed were not all of the well-earned variety — one scoring on an error, two on Eric Thames’ ground ball through the right side.

But in the fourth, Syndergaard allowed a pair of solo homers: to Ben Gamel, a journeyman outfielder with minimal power, and to Yelich, the reigning NL MVP. Yelich’s was his first on the road since Sept. 25 and his 14th this season, tying a major-league record for long balls before May 1 (Albert Pujols in 2006 and Alex Rodriguez in 2007).

Syndergaard prepares plenty, Callaway said. And talent isn’t the issue. All that’s left is for Syndergaard to “execute pitches.”

“We’re just not doing that,” Callaway said. “You can’t point to any one thing that keeps you from executing. It’s probably something different for every person and the bottom line is we have to start getting it done.”

In the case of Syndergaard specially, Callaway said he doesn’t know what is preventing him from executing pitches.

“A coach can’t identify that,” Callaway said. “That’s what the player needs to figure out.”

Said Syndergaard, of what executing means to him: “Having conviction in every pitch I throw, as opposed to thinking what my delivery is doing.”

The Mets’ late comeback bid fell short. Amed Rosario (solo shot) and Pete Alonso (three-run homer) went deep in the seventh, but Jeurys Familia allowed two runs in the eighth.

Called on for a six-out save, Josh Hader struck out five of his six batters.

“We just got to pitch better,” Callaway said. “Our hitters are keeping us in the game, trying to come back, and we’re not holding them.”