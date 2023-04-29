Mets' David Peterson demoted; lefty reliever Brooks Raley goes on IL

The Mets made a significant series of roster moves Saturday, including putting reliever Brooks Raley on the injured list and demoting starter David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse.

Taking their roster spots were Adam Ottavino, who returned from the paternity list, and John Curtiss, who returned from Syracuse after getting sent down last weekend.

Raley is dealing with left elbow inflammation, according to the team. Manager Buck Showalter leaned hard on Raley, the only lefthander in the bullpen, over the first month of the season, using him in 14 games, tied for the most in the majors. That put him on pace for 84 appearances, which is a lot, over a full season.

He won't have a full season, though, since he is now sidelined for at least 15 days. He has a 4.76 ERA, a major drop-off from his 2.68 with the Rays last season. The Mets acquired him via trade in December.

After entering spring training with what they thought was a core group of five high-leverage relievers, the Mets are down to just three: Ottavino, David Robertson and Drew Smith. Raley joined Edwin Diaz (torn patellar tendon in his right knee) on the IL.

Peterson, who won the Mets' No. 5 starter job with a strong spring training, has lost that job. He posted a 7.34 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in six starts, including a five-inning, four-run loss to Atlanta on Friday.

With Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander due to rejoin the rotation in the coming days, two of the Mets' recent fill-ins were about to get booted. Peterson is one. Jose Butto is the most recent rotation addition. Joey Lucchesi and Tylor Megill also have been starting.