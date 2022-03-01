TODAY'S PAPER
Mets announce ticket policy for games canceled by lockout

Citi Field is seen on March 16, 2020.

Citi Field is seen on March 16, 2020. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Mets announced Tuesday night that it is offering credits or refunds to fans who had tickets to their April 2-5 games, which were canceled by commissioner Rob Manfred due to the lockout.

Tickets for the initial Opening Day, which had been set for March 31 against the Nationals, can be used for Citi Field’s eventual Opening Day, the first home game whenever the season starts.

Details of Mets’ lockout ticket policy, which is similar to their COVID ticket policy from 2020, can be found at Mets.com/2022updates.

