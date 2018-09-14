David Wright's announcement on Thursday that he would start one last game for the Mets on Sept. 29 has caused a spike in asking prices on the ticket resale market for an otherwise meaningless game against the Marlins.

Before the announcement, the average asking price for that game at Citi Field had been $65, according to TicketIQ, which monitors the secondary market. As of Friday morning, that figure had risen to $320. The lowest-priced seat rose from $5 to $115.

In 2014, tickets for Derek Jeter's last game at Yankee Stadium averaged $768 (after reaching a peak of $835), with the least expensive going for $200 (after a peak of $344).