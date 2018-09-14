Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Ticket prices surge for David Wright's final start with the Mets

The Mets' David Wright looks on from the dugout during a video tribute to him in the second game of a doubleheader against the Marlins at Citi Field on Thursday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
David Wright's announcement on Thursday that he would start one last game for the Mets on Sept. 29 has caused a spike in asking prices on the ticket resale market for an otherwise meaningless game against the Marlins.

Before the announcement, the average asking price for that game at Citi Field had been $65, according to TicketIQ, which monitors the secondary market. As of Friday morning, that figure had risen to $320. The lowest-priced seat rose from $5 to $115.

In 2014, tickets for Derek Jeter's last game at Yankee Stadium averaged $768 (after reaching a peak of $835), with the least expensive going for $200 (after a peak of $344).

