Zack Wheeler's solid start helps Mets edge Tigers in series finale

The righthander tossed 7 1/3 innings and handed over a one-run lead to bullpen, which did the job, closing out the Tigers to wrap up a 6-1 homestand that brought the Mets back to .500 on the season.

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Citi Field on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
After going 13 innings on Saturday, the Mets needed their starting pitcher on Sunday, Zack Wheeler, to give them a nice, clean – and preferably long -- performance in the finale of their three-game weekend series against the lowly Detroit Tigers.

And after a bit of a shaky start, Wheeler delivered. The righthander tossed 7 1/3 innings and handed over a one-run lead to bullpen, which did the job, closing out the Tigers, 4-3 to wrap up a 6-1 homestand that brought the Mets back to .500 on the season (26-26). The Mets now hit the road for four games in Los Angeles against the Dodgers and three in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A solo home run by Nicholas Castellanos in the first inning and a two-run single by Castellanos in the third inning had given the Tigers a 3-0 lead before Wheeler settled down and the Mets’ offense woke up. Wheeler retired 13 straight Detroit batters after Castellanos’ single, and the Mets took the lead in the fourth on a three-run home run by Adeiny Hechevarria.

Dominic Smith led off the fourth with a double for the Mets and one out later, Wilson Ramos singled, moving him over to third. Against an infield shift, Todd Frazier then slid his hands up the bat as though to bunt, then instead drove the barrel of the bat to the ball, pushing it through the vacant right side of the infield, easily scoring Smith from third and moving Ramos over to third. Hechevarria then homered to right to make it 4-3.

