After going 13 innings Saturday, the Mets needed their starting pitcher on Sunday to give them a nice, clean — and preferably long — performance in the finale of their three-game weekend series against the lowly Detroit Tigers.

And after a bit of a shaky start, Zack Wheeler delivered. The righthander gave up a solo home run to Nicholas Castellanos in the first inning, then allowed a two-run single to Castellanos in the third, but he recovered to throw 7 1/3 innings and handed over a one-run lead to the bullpen, which did the job, closing out the Tigers, 4-3, to wrap up a 6-1 homestand that brought the Mets back to .500 on the season (26-26). The Mets now hit the road for four games in Los Angeles against the Dodgers and three in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“He settled in nicely,’’ Mets manager Mickey Callaway said of Wheeler (4-3), who struck out eight, walked one and gave up five hits. He also went 2-for-3 and is hitting .308. “When you get down three runs, your job is to just keep on battling and making sure that they don’t add on any more, and give us a chance to win … And he did that today. And, as deep as he pitched in the game, with the lack of bullpen that we had today, with all the craziness that’s been going on, is really, really big. To pitch into the eighth, it’s unbelievable. That’s really stepping it up today.’’

The Tigers (19-31) led 3-0 after Castellanos drove home two runs in the third, but Wheeler stiffened there, retiring 13 straight Detroit hitters to give the Mets’ offense a chance to wake up. It did in the fourth, scoring four runs to take the lead. Todd Frazier’s push bunt against the shift drove in one run and Adeiny Hechavarria drove in the other three with a home run to rightfield.

“I really had a hard time with Castellanos in the beginning,’’ Wheeler said. “He hit a couple good pitches, stayed inside the ball. But after that, we just attacked him inside, didn’t let him get his hands extended, and we got a better result.’’

With Wheeler dealing, Dominic Smith (2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored) led off the bottom of the fourth with a double for the Mets. One out later, Wilson Ramos singled, moving Smith to third. Then against an infield shift, Frazier slid his hands up the bat as though to bunt, but instead drove the barrel of the bat to the ball, pushing it through the vacant right side. That easily scored Smith from third and moved Ramos over to third. Hechavarria then homered to right to make it 4-3.

Wheeler finally allowed another baserunner in the eighth inning, when JaCoby Jones (2-for-4) singled to left to lead off. Wheeler struck out pinch hitter Miguel Cabrera, but Jones stole second and Niko Goodrum walked, which is when Callaway lifted Wheeler in favor of Jeurys Familia. Familia hasn’t had a great year to this point, but he struck out the two men he faced to get the ball to closer Edwin Diaz for the ninth inning.

“Definitely the best he’s just pitched overall, in a situation,’’ Callaway said of Familia. “Coming in, being efficient with his pitches; two strikeouts, get us out of an inning, and then get the ball to Diaz. That was just fantastic.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Diaz walked the leadoff man in the ninth, Christin Stewart, and also allowed a one-out single to Brandon Dixon that put runners on first and third. But he struck out the last two hitters, John Hicks (swinging) and Jones (looking), to end the game.