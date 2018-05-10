TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
58° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets’ Tim Tebow holding his own with Double-A Binghamton

He hit .303 over a 10-game span with a five-game hitting streak. Last week, the lefty hit his first home run since opening night.

Tim Tebow, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies,

Tim Tebow, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, rounds third base after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Portland Sea Dogs in a Double-A baseball game Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Binghamton, N.Y. Photo Credit: AP / Matt Smith

By The Associated Press
Print

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Tim Tebow is holding his own as he tries to make his way up the minor league ladder in the New York Mets farm system.

He went 2 for 15 to start the season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Double-A Eastern League. But Tebow has raised his batting average to .244 with five doubles, one triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 26 games.

He hit .303 over a 10-game span with a five-game hitting streak. Last week, the lefty hit his first home run since opening night.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback smacked a solo shot in a one-run loss against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and also had a three-run blast against them.

He currently has a .430 slugging average, 10 walks and ranks third in the league in strikeouts with 41.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the Eli Manning memorabilia fraud case set to begin
Paul Perkins of the Giants carries the ball Giants waive running back Paul Perkins
UTEP offensive lineman Will Hernandez participates in a Giants rookie Hernandez has overcome bleak past
Teammates congratulate Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller after a NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament schedule 2018
Aaron Judge, right, celebrates his eighth inning two-run Lennon: Whole lotta shaking going on at the Stadium
Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner scores a run in Slumping Gardner breaks out in a big way