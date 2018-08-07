Mindful of the strain endured by their most frequently used relievers, the Mets are implementing rules that will limit Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo’s usage the rest of the season, Mickey Callaway said.

The manager didn’t say what specific guidelines he and pitching coach Dave Eiland have decided on, noting only that such limitations are important.

“We have some pretty specific things that we’re making sure that we consider during the game,” Callaway said. “It’s necessary just for Dave and I to talk about guidelines and have a good sense of what we want to do or how we want to push them, even going into the week and not just going day by day.”

Gsellman entered play Tuesday fifth in the majors with 62 2/3 relief innings. Lugo was tied for 14th with 55 1/3, plus another 23 frames in five starts. Neither pitcher is close to a career-high innings total, though this season is their first working primarily (or, in Gsellman’s case, exclusively) out of the bullpen. Lugo has done well in both roles, posting a 2.87 ERA, while Gsellman (4.02 ERA) has been less effective since a dominant April.

Callaway didn’t rule out the possibility of Lugo re-joining the rotation this month or next. Either way, Lugo will come to spring training as a starter, Callaway said.

“The main part is, we have to make sure that these guys are rested fully before they go out there and relieve or be rested fully before they go out there and start,” Callaway said. “So, I wouldn’t rule that out. September can be an interesting month, and if we have the opportunity or the need, he can definitely slip back in the rotation.”

Rotation rumblings

Steven Matz (flexor pronator strain) said he felt good after throwing a light bullpen session Monday and is scheduled for a heavier one Wednesday.

Corey Oswalt, however, will get another start in advance of Matz’s undetermined return, Callaway said. If the Mets stay in the same rotation order, Oswalt will get the ball Saturday in Miami.

He has a 3.68 ERA in his most recent four major-league starts.

Extra bases

Callaway on what role chief executive officer Fred Wilpon and chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon have had on Jose Reyes’ role: “None at all. They kind of stay out of that, let me talk to the players and figure out when they should play and when they shouldn’t.” … Righthander Chris Flexen had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He had a 4.40 ERA with Triple-A Las Vegas. … After a big game Tuesday, first-base prospect Peter Alonso has 16 hits and 13 RBIs in his past 10 games for Las Vegas. His slash line there is up to .247/.349/.536.