Mets to start Syndergaard, Matz, deGrom vs Yankees

The Mets are bringing their best to the Subway Series opening the second half starting Friday: Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Jacob deGrom in that order against the Yankees.

They have the on-paper starting pitching advantage each day, too, with the Yankees rolling out Domingo German, Sonny Gray and Masahiro Tanaka.

The bottom of the Mets’ rotation is not as clear. Lefthander Jason Vargas tossed 90 pitched in a six-inning rehab start with short-season A Brooklyn on Saturday, but manager Mickey Callaway on Sunday didn’t commit to him rejoining the rotation after the All-Star break.

“We need to evaluate where everybody is at,” Callaway said. “And then we just got to figure out what’s going to be best for our team. It’s good to know we have options with Vargas now being healthy. We’re going to sit down over the break, try to figure out what exactly is best for our team going forward the second half.”

Vargas has been out since June 20 due to a strained right calf, his second disabled-list stint this season. He has an 8.60 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in nine starts.

The Mets’ primary option instead of Vargas is righthander Corey Oswalt, who started Sunday. He allowed one run and two hits in five innings in the Mets’ 6-1 loss to Washington.

Cespedes playing Monday

Yoenis Cespedes (strained right hip flexor) will play five innings in leftfield in a simulated game at the Mets’ Port St. Lucie complex Monday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s not clear if Cespedes will go on a formal minor-league rehab assignment, but the Mets would like him to play on back-to-back days and reach the nine-inning threshold before returning. The Mets hope he is available next weekend against the Yankees.

“That’s something we’re keeping in mind,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “Obviously the way the rehab has gone and can go, we can’t determine what’s going to happen. We would like him to be available.”