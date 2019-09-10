Late in the season, with the Mets’ playoff chances dwindling, manager Mickey Callaway has found himself suddenly needing to solve a daily riddle: Now that everybody is healthy, which players should play which positions on a given night?

What the Mets thought might be a difficult dynamic — with egos and expectations and effectiveness to be managed — at season’s start didn’t become reality until recently, with the likes of Brandon Nimmo, Robinson Cano and Jed Lowrie all returned from injuries.

On Tuesday, before a 3-2 win against the Diamondbacks, Callaway made his choice: Todd Frazier at third base for the first time in three days, with J.D. Davis, among the team’s better hitters, taking a seat on the bench.

And then Frazier very much validated that decision, driving in all three Mets runs with a pair of doubles.

That makes two wins in a row for the Mets (74-70). They have rebounded from a series loss to the Phillies by coming out strong against the Diamondbacks (75-70), who arrived at Citi Field this week winners of 11 of 13 games.

The Mets began the night four games back of the last National League wild-card spot, which is held by the Cubs.

The Mets white-knuckled it for the bullpen’s two innings. In the eighth, Brad Brach got two outs but allowed a homer to Eduardo Escobar, cutting the deficit to one. Justin Wilson walked Josh Rojas, who stole second, but got the third out.

Wilson put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth, but escaped. Wilmer Flores, the Mets’ all-time walk-off king, struck out swinging to end it.

Frazier came through in the second with a two-run double roped into the leftfield corner. Robinson Cano (single) scored easily and Amed Rosario (walk) scored barely, sneaking in before a tag from catcher Alex Avila. The call was upheld after Arizona challenged.

Frazier came through again in the fourth, batting again with two on and one out against Zac Gallen (six innings, three runs). He skied a fly ball to left-center, and leftfielder Rojas made a jumping effort at the wall but missed. Cano scored.

Zack Wheeler was efficient and effective, holding Arizona to one run in seven innings and scattering seven hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

Despite tossing just one perfect inning — the second — Wheeler kept his pitch count down, capping out at 104 thanks in part to a pair of double-play grounders. The Diamondbacks stranded six men on base and had one hit in four tries with runners in scoring position against Wheeler (4.21 ERA).

At a time when the Mets need him at his best, Wheeler has delivered, posting a 1.50 ERA (three earned runs in 18 innings) in his past three starts against the Diamondbacks, Nationals and Phillies.

This time, the only run against Wheeler came in the first, when Ketel Marte led off with a single and stole second. Escobar drove him in with a single to left before Wheeler struck out the next two batters.