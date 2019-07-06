TODAY'S PAPER
Bullpen preserves win after Mets' angry fifth-inning rally

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
The bullpen actually held it, and Edwin Diaz actually saved it.

Handed a two-run lead after Tomas Nido’s three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning against Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, Justin Wilson, Robert Gsellman, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo and Diaz combined to seal a 6-5 Mets win Saturday night at Citi Field in front of 31,350 fans.

Diaz worked around a two-out single by J.T. Realmuto to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and was entrusted despite his continued struggles — most notably Friday’s blowup in which he allowed four runs and recorded just one out.

The Mets improved to 40-49 after a 46-minute rain delay (during which no rain fell) pushed the first pitch back to 8:01 p.m.

The Phillies led 4-3 after three innings, as home runs by Jay Bruce and Maikel Franco contributed to a rough second inning for Noah Syndergaard, who allowed four runs, seven hits and four walks in five innings.

The Mets jumped ahead 6-4 in the fifth inning, albeit not without fireworks.

Michael Conforto struck out to begin the inning, but Arrieta plunked the next hitter, Todd Frazier. Frazier was displeased with the beaning — Arrieta’s second of the game after a first-inning hit-by-pitch of Pete Alonso — and was ejected by home plate umpire Tripp Gibson following choice words directed at Arrieta.

Gibson warned both benches, but Arrieta hit Amed Rosario two batters later and wasn’t ejected. Instead, manager Mickey Callaway stormed the field and was ejected.

Nido followed with his clutch double, and the Mets hung on.

