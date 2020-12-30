TODAY'S PAPER
Mets name Tony Tarasco first base coach

The Mets' Tony Tarasco watches his two run

The Mets' Tony Tarasco watches his two run homer clear the wall in eighth inning at Shea Stadium on June 19, 2002. Credit: NEWSDAY/PAUL J. BERESWILL

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The Mets named Tony Tarasco their first base coach on Tuesday and said he also will oversee the team’s outfielders and baserunning.

Tarasco, 50, spent the last five years in the Padres’ minor league system, including managing the Class-A Lake Elsinore Storm in the California League in 2019. Before his time with the Padres he spent 10 years in the Nationals organization, including 2013-15 as their major league first base coach.

A Manhattan native and one of 139 players who have played for both the Mets and Yankees, Tarasco spent parts of eight seasons as a major leaguer, including with the Yankees in 1999 and Mets in 2002. As a Met, he hit .250 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 60 games.

Tony DeFrancesco, who the Mets’ first base coach in 2020, will move to the role of senior adviser, player development and scouting.

Tarasco was the Orioles’ rightfielder in Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS at Yankee Stadium when a young fan named Jeffrey Maier famously interfered with his ability to catch a ball hit by Derek Jeter that was ruled a home run.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

