Mets name Tony Tarasco first base coach

The Mets named Tony Tarasco their first base coach on Tuesday and said he also will oversee the team’s outfielders and baserunning.

Tarasco, 50, spent the last five years in the Padres’ minor league system, including managing the Class-A Lake Elsinore Storm in the California League in 2019. Before his time with the Padres he spent 10 years in the Nationals organization, including 2013-15 as their major league first base coach.

A Manhattan native and one of 139 players who have played for both the Mets and Yankees, Tarasco spent parts of eight seasons as a major leaguer, including with the Yankees in 1999 and Mets in 2002. As a Met, he hit .250 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 60 games.

Tony DeFrancesco, who the Mets’ first base coach in 2020, will move to the role of senior adviser, player development and scouting.

Tarasco was the Orioles’ rightfielder in Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS at Yankee Stadium when a young fan named Jeffrey Maier famously interfered with his ability to catch a ball hit by Derek Jeter that was ruled a home run.