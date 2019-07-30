What will Mets do as deadline approaches?

CHICAGO — In the final countdown to baseball’s trade deadline — 4 p.m. Wednesday — the most tangible signal that the Mets were not on the verge of a franchise-altering deal came shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, when Noah Syndergaard took the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field for his scheduled start against the White Sox.

No late scratch. No imminent trades. No real drama, at least to that point.

The Mets remained active in trade discussions into Tuesday night, but there didn’t appear to be any change from the status quo: A deal of pending free agent Zack Wheeler was most likely, which has been the case for weeks, and although teams were interested in Syndergaard and closer Edwin Diaz, there was no sign those conversations had gotten serious.

Because Syndergaard and Diaz are both under team control beyond this season, the Mets are under no time or contract-based pressure to trade either, free to part with either player only if another team meets their demands. And that hasn’t happened yet.

For Syndergaard, the asking price is multiple major-league pieces or prospects close to ready for the majors, according to reports. And for Diaz, sources said, it’s multiple top prospects — or as one rival talent evaluator put it, “first born and eight gallons of breast milk.” The Diaz cost is similar to what the Mets gave up — outfielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Justin Dunn — last offseason to get Diaz and Robinson Cano from the Mariners.

Already, the Mets have made two significant deals: getting Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays and sending Jason Vargas to the Phillies. The surprise move of adding Stroman, who isn’t scheduled to be a free agent until after the 2020 season, in particular backs up general manager Brodie Van Wagenen’s goal of competing for the playoffs next year. Van Wagenen hasn’t commented publicly on either of the Mets’ recent trades, or at all since July 12. He is scheduled to do so after the deadline Wednesday.

Stroman (2.96 ERA) is penciled in to make his Mets debut Saturday against the Pirates, in what was Vargas’ rotation spot.

“This kid is an incredible athlete, he’s got a great delivery,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “I love his two-seamer, I think it’s one of the most unique pitches in all of baseball. And it’s going to be fun to watch him compete. He’s passionate and I think he’s a really, really good pitcher and he has been for some time now.”

The addition of Stroman gives the Mets an alluring option: Keep Wheeler and roll with a starting five of Jacob deGrom, Syndergaard, Wheeler, Stroman and Steven Matz. A 10-5 start to the second half put the Mets on the fringes, at best, of contention, six games out of the second National League wild-card spot entering play Tuesday.

“It’s obviously a great rotation,” Callaway said. “That’s the kind of rotation that can get you on some pretty big runs. Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it.”

Has Callaway lobbied Van Wagenen to go that route?

“That’s really not my job,” Callaway said. “Brodie knows I’m excited about who we have. He knows I’m excited about Stroman, we definitely talked about that. We’ll see what happens in the end.”