Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz remain Mets after trade deadline

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen stands on

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen stands on the field before a game against the Braves at Citi Field on June 28. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
CHICAGO — The Mets did not make any trades Wednesday.

Noah Syndergaard is still a Met. Edwin Diaz is still a Met. Even Zack Wheeler, a pending free agent who was the player most likely to be dealt in recent days, is still a Met.

Instead of steering into their purported status as trade-deadline sellers ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline Wednesday, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his inner circle decided to stand pat after the deals they made Sunday and Monday, which in effect replaced Jason Vargas with Marcus Stroman in the rotation.

And now the on-field Mets will try to make the front office’s decision worth something by trying to make a run to legitimate postseason contention. Heading into their game Wednesday against the White Sox, the Mets (51-55) are winners of five games in a row — their longest winning streak in more than a season and a half — and five games back of the last National League playoff spot (with five teams to leapfrog).

The Mets haven’t had a winning record since May 2.

MLB’s tweaked trade rules — doing away with the August waiver process and Aug. 31 trade deadline — turned the July 31 deadline into a true deadline. Under the previous setup, the Mets could have traded, say, Wheeler or pending free agent Todd Frazier if they fell out of contention in the coming weeks. Starting this year, they don’t have that option.

