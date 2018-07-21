Mets trade Jeurys Familia to A’s

Twenty hours of uncertainty for Jeurys Familia and the Mets ended Saturday afternoon with the finalization of a trade that sent him to the Oakland A’s.

In exchange for Familia, a one-time All-Star closer who is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, the Mets received two minor leaguers, a source said: 23-year-old third baseman Will Toffey and 26-year-old reliever Bobby Wahl.

The A’s also reportedly sent the Mets international slot money, which isn’t actual cash, but instead the ability to spend that money signing international amateurs. The Mets started with a signing pool of $4.9835 million, and the A’s unspecified amount of money adds to that.

The completion of the deal marked the end of a strange couple of days for Familia. Manager Mickey Callaway said he found out midway through the Mets’ win against the Yankees Friday that he needed to stay away from the righthander because of a potential trade. After the game, a somber Familia, unsure where he was headed, said between hugs from Mets, “I love this team and I love my teammates.”

“Just waiting right now for my agent to call me and see what happens,” Familia said. “It’s tough. Just waiting right now, what’s going to happen.”

Saturday morning, Familia remained in limbo. His locker was the only one without a gray road Mets jersey hanging in it. He wasn’t available to pitch, leaving the Mets without arguably their top three relievers: Familia, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman. The latter two pitched a combined four innings in Familia’s absence Friday night.

Toffey was ranked as Oakland’s No. 17 prospect by MLB Pipeline. A fourth-round pick out of Vanderbilt last year, Toffey hit .244 with a .357 OBP and .384 slugging percentage in High A in his first full pro season. “Though he’s a fringy runner, Toffey provides quality defense and solid arm strength at third base,” MLB Pipeline wrote.

Wahl throws hard and has had a good season in Triple A — 2.27 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 65 strikeouts in 39 2⁄3 innings — but has a lengthy injury history, including thoracic-outlet surgery last season. He was not ranked by MLB Pipeline among Oakland’s top 30 prospects. In seven major-league games last season, Wahl had a 4.70 ERA and 1.57 WHIP.