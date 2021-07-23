This much is clear as baseball's July 30 trade deadline nears: the Mets need starting pitchers.

Their rotation has been depleted by injuries, a backlog of rescheduled games still to make up have and the uncertainty of what Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard will deliver upon their returns

According to reports, they are in the process of trading for Tampa Bay Rays lefthander Rich Hill. It is unclear who or what the Mets are sending to Tampa in exchange for the veteran lefty.

The Mets would be the 11th franchise Hill has pitched for since reaching the big leagues in 2005. Hill, 41, is 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.164 WHIP this season for the Rays. Those numbers are in line with his career 3.80 ERA and 1.217 WHIP.

In 2015, Hill pitched for the Long Island Ducks after not receiving any offers from major league teams. He made two starts for the Ducks and was signed by the Red Sox to a minor-league deal.