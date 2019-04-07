Travis d’Arnaud is no longer the Mets starting catcher — that was determined last December when the team signed free agent Wilson Ramos — but at least d’Arnaud is back in the big leagues after recovering from the most significant injury of the many in his career.

On Sunday, the Mets reinstated d’Arnaud, 30, who made only four stats behind the plate last season before being sidelined with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow. He missed the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 17.

D'Arnaud was 2-for-7 in two rehab games with St. Lucie in the Florida State League. “It feels good’’ to be back, d’Arnaud said before the Mets played the Nationals at Citi Field. “It's a long road. It took a village to get me back here and I’m very grateful to back and back in the big leagues.’’ D’Arnaud has averaged only 66 games a season in his six-year career, largely due to injuries,

D’Arnaud said he spent the extended time in Florida “just getting in sync with a nine-inning game again. "I was able to get a lot of working in with throwing and hitting, blocking, receiving, just every little aspect. It was good to go through game situations again instead of just seeing them. So, it was a lot of fun and like I said I'm glad to be back.’’

Tomas Nido, who had been backing up Ramos, was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets are going with two catchers. D’Arnaud will be available to pinch-hit, Mickey Callaway said. As for his playing time, the manager said, “We’ll have to see. I think that Ramos is going to need rest on occasion. He's not going to catch 145 games, so I think we'll continue to take their temperature every day and see where they're at mentally and physically and make those decisions based on that and go from there.’’

D'Arnaud said he understands the situation, “Just whenever they need me to play, I'll be ready to play,’’ he said. “Anything (Ramos) needs, I’ll be here for him, as well. He's a great person and I'm excited to work with him all year.’’

Nimmo takes a seat

Brandon Nimmo, who is 0-for-12 and hitting 0.77, was not in the starting lineup against Nationals starter Max Scherzer. “Just digging in on what's going on with him, It's the high fastballs and the breaking balls below the zone,’’ Callaway said of Nimmo’s slump. “He's missing them. Scherzer is really good at that. So, we figured today would be a good opportunity to give him the day off. We got the off day (Monday), kind of a mental break.

“It’s been a rough go,’’ for Nimmo, Callaway continued. “When pitchers make their pitches, you're going to get out, That's just how baseball works. Hitting is the most difficult thing to do in all of sports and pitchers against him this year have been making their pitches. There's just no way around that. It’ll come back, he’ll be fine. ’’

Lineup vs. Nationals

LF Jeff McNeil

1B Pete Alonso

2B Robinson Cano

RF Michael Conforto

C Wilson Ramos

3B J.D. Davis

SS Amed Rosario

CF Keon Broxton

P Zack Wheeler