The Mets signed former Stony Brook star Travis Jankowski to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, the team announced on Thursday.

Jankowski, who is from Lancaster, Pa., is a career .239/.322/.318 hitter with nine home runs and 69 stolen bases in 426 games over seven major-league seasons. He had 131 at-bats for the Phillies last year, hitting .252/.364/.351.

Jankowski, 30, was a key member of the Seawolves team that made an improbable run to the 2012 College World Series. He was the America East player of the year, hitting .414 with 110 hits, 79 runs and 36 stolen bases.

Jankowski had four hits in Stony Brook's 7-2 upset over LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional, helping the school earn its first and only trip to the College World Series. The Seawolves lost in the first round to UCLA, 9-1.

The outfielder became the first Stony Brook player selected in the MLB draft when he was taken by the Padres with the 44th overall pick in 2012. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Mets also announced the addition of former Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve on a spring training invite.