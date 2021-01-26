The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source.

A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthander an offer that would surpass the $36 million per year annual value of the nine-year, $324 million contract Gerrit Cole signed with the Yankees last offseason, but for a much shorter term.

USA Today later corrected its story to say it had "misstated" the Mets’ offer and that it would "approach" Cole’s $36 million average.

Bauer is probably going to get very rich very soon from some team. The final parameters, in terms of dollars and years, have yet to be determined.

It is not known which teams are also pursuing Bauer, but the Dodgers and Angels have been mentioned as prospective suitors for the top pitcher on the free-agent market.

That the Mets are showing serious interest is a significant development in the busy offseason of new owner Steve Cohen and new team president Sandy Alderson.

The Mets already have traded for shortstop Francisco Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco and signed catcher James McCann and reliever Trevor May.

They would seem to have a strong rotation already with a top three of Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and Carrasco. Adding Bauer would vault the Mets into the rarified air of the teams with the top rotations in baseball.

Bauer won the NL Cy Young Award in 2020 by going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA for Cincinnati. He has a career record of 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in nine seasons but didn’t emerge as one of the top pitchers in baseball until 2018, when he went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA for Cleveland.

Bauer is a major presence on social media and has enjoyed chronicling his free-agent journey. The Mets are no doubt scrutinizing Bauer’s social media history, especially after they fired new general manager Jared Porter on Jan. 19 after a report about his unwarranted sexually explicit text messages toward a female reporter in 2016, when he worked for the Cubs.

In 2019, Bauer got into a baseball-related feud on Twitter with a 21-year-old female college student who later said she "felt harassed" by the pitcher and his Twitter followers. Bauer mentioned her more than 80 times in tweets during the period.

Bauer later apologized. Since the incident has been raised again during Bauer’s free agency, he posted a statement on social media last week about it. It did not include an apology or a specific reference to the 2019 incident.

"I have always tried to be an open book and appreciate that social media gives me a platform to have an open dialogue with fans and the greater public,’’ Bauer said. "I don’t shy away from confrontation and am often quick to defend myself, but I am by no means a bully and I take great offense to my character being called into question. I understand what comes with having a following on social media but I have never asked for nor do I condone anyone making threats or lewd comments on my behalf."