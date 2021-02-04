Mets truck day at Citi Field

Mr. and Mrs. Met helped pack up the Mets' equipment truck heading down to Port St. Lucie, Florida, for spring training. The two trucks were loaded with more than 10,000 items, including 600 baseball caps, 250 bats and four pitching machines.

