MINNEAPOLIS — Mets relievers have been fine in the opening days of the second half of the season, but as they approached another win Wednesday, navigating the late innings of a tight game with their bullpen at something less than full strength, they tried a different strategy: score a whole bunch of runs.

Dominic Smith provided a go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the seventh and Pete Alonso crushed a third-deck long ball in the eighth as the Mets beat the Twins, 14-4, for their fourth win in a row, matching their season high. The Mets scored 12 runs in the final three innings, including a three-spot against utility man Ehire Adrianza in the ninth.

After sweeping the Twins, losers of three in a row for the first time this season, the Mets (44-51) have come out of the All-Star break with two road series wins in a row. That matches their first-half total.

The Mets didn’t take a lead until the seventh. Smith, pinch hitting for J.D. Davis with lefthanded starter Martin Perez out of the game, snuck a homer over the 23-foot wall in rightfield. He added an RBI single in the eighth for a career-high four RBIs.

They turned it into a blowout in the eighth with a half-dozen unearned runs. With two outs, Adeiny Hechavarria skied a ball to leftfield, where Eddie Rosario dropped it. Two runs scored. The Mets piled on from there: Jeff McNeil RBI double, Smith RBI double, Alonso two-run homer.

Alonso’s shot landed about 474 feet from home plate, the longest Mets homer since at least 2015, when MLB’s Statcast system began measuring them. It was also longer than all 57 of his dingers in the Home Run Derby nine days ago in Cleveland.

Alonso’s 31st homer was also his 54th extra-base hit, a Mets rookie record. And it was a welcomed piece of production for Alonso, who to that point had been 1-for-17 with 10 strikeouts in five games to begin the second half.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jason Vargas (4-5, 4.25 ERA) gave up three runs in six innings. Minnesota thrice took a one-run lead against him, but the Mets came back in the next half-inning two of those times.

Perez allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings.