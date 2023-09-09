Pete Alonso hits 43rd home run, but Drew Smith lit up in Mets' loss to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mets had a chance in their 8-4 loss to the Twins on Saturday. Then Drew Smith entered.

Smith got smacked around for four runs in two-thirds of an inning, turning a one-run game into a borderline blowout in the bottom of the seventh. Max Kepler’s triple off the top of the tall wall in right-centerfield brought in three runs.

After carrying a sub-2.00 ERA into mid-May, Smith has a 4.56 mark.

“We’ve seen Drew better than that. It’s frustrating. I know it is for him too,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s going to be, what, 30 next week? Hopefully he’s gonna start finding his way.”

Smith said: “It’s been a roller coaster for sure. Inconsistent so far. There’s still a little time to get it back on track and finish strong.”

David Peterson gave up three runs in six innings, the second time in three outings he lasted that long.

Late homers from Pete Alonso (No. 43) and DJ Stewart (No. 11) inched the Mets closer. But they still fell to 64-77, a season-worst-tying 13 games below .500.