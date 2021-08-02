MIAMI — Tylor Megill is, apparently, fallible.

After starring as the Mets’ best pitcher in July, the rookie righthander suffered through his first rough start out of eight in the majors on Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Marlins. He gave up five runs (four earned) in five innings.

When Lewis Brinson launched a grand slam with no outs in the first inning, it meant Megill already had allowed a career-high number of runs (previously three) and more runs than he had in all of the previous month (also three).

"Those things are going to happen," manager Luis Rojas said. "I’m so proud of this kid because he went through that situation, first time for him in a major-league game, and he was able to go five innings. Shows once again his poise, his maturity."

Settling down from there, Megill had just one other hiccup: Isan Diaz’s RBI single in the third. He responded by retiring the next eight batters to end his outing.

That upped Megill’s ERA to 2.68.

"It could’ve gone south really fast," Megill said. "Never strayed from filling up the strike zone and trusting my stuff. After the first inning, it was I guess you could say pretty smooth sailing."

The last best chance for the Mets (55-50) came in the eighth, when they loaded the bases with two outs. The Marlins (45-61) turned to new closer Dylan Floro to get Brandon Drury, probably the Mets’ hottest hitter over the past week-plus, to ground out hard to shortstop.

The Mets, losers of four of their past five games, went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine men on base. They also hit five balls at 99 mph or faster that turned into outs.

Pete Alonso, who hit his seventh homer in 18 games since the All-Star break, said the Mets are "right there," close to breaking out.

"The biggest thing we did is we found a lot of barrels and we hit the ball hard," Alonso said. "If we keep hitting the ball hard, there’s going to be some that fall."

Javier Baez, who has been dealing with a bruised heel, had an injury scare when he stumbled during and started limping after a third-inning groundout to first base. An athletic trainer helped Baez on his slow walk back to the dugout.

He remained in the game and seemed to be fine. In the eighth, he turned a weak grounder toward third into a single and made it to third base on Dominic Smith’s single to right.

"He was going to try to go headfirst and then he changed his mind, and he kind of hyperextended his leg," Rojas said. "He told us immediately he was good."

The Mets reached Jesus Luzardo for three runs in five innings, one of the better starts of the year for the lefthander who has not lived up to expectations after entering last season as a consensus top-15 prospect in baseball.

This was his Marlins debut after joining the organization in the Starling Marte trade with the Athletics before the trade deadline last week. He had struggled in major-league cameos, including a 6.87 ERA heading into Monday, and the deadline-seller Marlins decided to bring the South Florida native home while moving on from free-agent-to-be Marte.

In the early 4-0 hole, the Mets struck for two runs in the second, when Baez (walk) and J.D. Davis (single) reached base to begin the inning. Baez scored on a wild pitch, Davis on Brandon Drury’s RBI double.

But that was pretty much all the Mets, one of the worst-hitting teams in the majors, managed.

"We’ve gotten away from our team and our organizational approach," Rojas said. "We haven’t been aggressive consistently."