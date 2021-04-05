TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets to receive a COVID-19 vaccine education session

More than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York, the governor's office said. Credit: Office of the Governor / Darren McGee

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

PHILADELPHIA — Class is in session for Mets players, whom the organization badly wants to accept the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mets added an extra meeting to their Tuesday agenda: a vaccine education session with independent medical experts. On Thursday, after their home opener against the Marlins, they can get the first of their two doses — if they want.

"We want to educate everyone," said manager Luis Rojas, who noted that he will be among those participating Thursday. "We know it’s a voluntary decision. I know there’s been some hesitation."

That hesitation, including Michael Conforto calling vaccination a "personal choice," spurred the Mets to give players the extra education and encouragement, team president Sandy Alderson said.

 

"We want to encourage not only our players but everyone to be vaccinated," Alderson, who was vaccinated weeks ago, said. "We very definitely think it's important that we get as many of our players vaccinated as possible, and where there's concern to address those concerns.

"That’s in the best interest of the team, it’s in the best interest of their families, it’s in the best interest of those who work with the players. I hope that, in addition to their own personal medical considerations, that they take all of those things into consideration as well."

Rojas said that, in the event of significant interest from players, he did not know if the Mets would administer the vaccine in phases to protect against individuals potentially being unavailable due to side effects. The Mets are off Friday.

Extra bases

The Mets played Kevin Pillar — in center and at the leadoff spot — over Dominic Smith because they liked his chances against a lefthanded starter (Matt Moore), Rojas said . . . Jacob deGrom will start on normal rest on Saturday, and Marcus Stroman will do the same Sunday. So No. 5 starter Joey Lucchesi gets skipped for the time being . . . The Mets have not picked up the 2022 option on Rojas’ contract, Alderson said. This is the last guaranteed season on Rojas’ deal.

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

Steven Matz of the Blue Jays pitches against LI's Matz strikes out nine, wins Blue Jays debut
Mets owner Steve Cohen attends a news conference Lennon: Cohen delivers message that he demands excellence
Michael King of the Yankees pitches against the Putting together an assortment of pitches pays off for King
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, back left, and James Injuries and pandemic give Nets a healthy dose of lineup changes
Sam Darnold of the Jets calls a play Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers
New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates with teammates Isles' Barzal named NHL's first star of the week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?