PHILADELPHIA — The Mets are far from alone in struggling to get 85% of their Tier 1 personnel — a group comprised mostly of players — vaccinated against COVID-19.

MLB and the MLB Players Association announced Friday that four of 30 teams have reached that threshold. An additional five teams have had enough people receive their final doses, so they also will be fully vaccinated within the next two weeks.

That leaves the Mets and 20 other clubs still working toward the 85% mark. When teams get there, they are allowed to operate under relaxed pandemic protocols.

MLB is encouraged by the vaccination rate to date, according to one league source, who cited the fact that the vaccines weren’t widely available to most teams until right before the start of the season.

An encouraging piece of data, via MLB and the MLBPA: 81% of all Tier 1 people are partially or fully vaccinated, which suggests at least several teams are hovering close to 85%.

Some Mets got their second Pfizer shots Wednesday night, timed so that they had the day off Thursday to recover, if needed. Manager Luis Rojas said his only side effect was a sore arm and some players reported feeling fatigued.

"But they were able to get the rest," Rojas said. "It was a good call by our medical staff to do it postgame before the day off, so it helped the guys recover if they got any type of symptoms. That’s the feedback I got from the guys."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets didn’t need to use the COVID injured list, which is allowed if a player needs even just a day or two to recoup after getting a shot.

As the team works toward the magic number, players who have declined the vaccine are able to change their minds whenever they want, Rojas said.

"They can get it set up the same way we did it, whenever they decide on doing it," he said. "It’s a decision that’s going to come from the education. We said it, that it’s voluntary. We’ve been encouraging them, we’ve been educating."

Guillorme hurt

Infielder Luis Guillorme landed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The Mets called up infielder Jose Peraza in his place.

Hours earlier, the Mets announced that they optioned Peraza to the alternate training site to make room for Daniel Zamora, who was promoted to serve as a second lefthander out of the bullpen (alongside Aaron Loup). He had a 4.08 ERA in 33 appearances in 2018-19.

As the rotation turns

The Mets will give Jacob deGrom an extra day of rest again this time through the rotation. He will pitch Tuesday against the Cardinals.

"We expressed this in the past: When we've done the extra day [it] is [because] we want everyone the whole year," Rojas said.

That means the Mets need someone for Monday in St. Louis. Rojas said they’re considering using a series of relievers or calling someone up. Joey Lucchesi or Jordan Yamamoto would be 40-man-roster options.

Injury updates

Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) threw five innings in his most recent outing. The Mets still are targeting his return for the second week of May.

Seth Lugo (right elbow bone chip surgery) has not faced batters yet, and the Mets are likely to send him to Triple-A Syracuse or High-A Brooklyn at some point. Rojas said Lugo is on track to come back in mid or late May.

Extra bases

Phillies manager Joe Girardi missed the game Friday to attend his daughter’s college graduation. Bench coach Rob Thomson filled in. Girardi is expected back Saturday . . . Former Mets utilityman Eric Campbell was hired as the manager of the Norwich (Conn.) Sea Unicorns, his hometown summer collegiate wooden-bat team.