CHICAGO — The Mets in the clubhouse saw what the Mets in the front office did — or didn’t do — before the trade deadline, and they answered with their play the same way they answered with their words: strongly insisting their season is not over.

Todd Frazier had the go-ahead single and Michael Conforto added a two-run insurance single in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 4-2 win against the White Sox on Wednesday night. Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth but allowed a two-out homer, progress from his blown save a day prior.

That marks a sixth straight win for the Mets (52-55), their longest win streak since April 2018, when they won nine in a row amid that 11-1 start to the Mickey Callaway Era. They are 4 1/2 games back of the last National League wild-card spot.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said his piece in the leadup to the trade deadline Wednesday afternoon. He added Marcus Stroman, parted with Jason Vargas and opted to keep Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz.

Now, the on-field Mets will attempt to make the front office’s decision worth something by trying to make a run to legitimate postseason contention. They either think they can do that or are doing a good job pretending.

“We’re going to make a run at this thing,” said Callaway, whose team hasn’t had a winning record since May 2. “I think with this rotation, anything is possible. So let’s go out there every day and put up zeros and score some runs and get it done.”

Callaway isn’t alone in believing the Mets, who have staked their hypothetical contention on a strong starting rotation to little success every year since their World Series appearance in 2015, are in it. Van Wagenen said the team “has earned the right to now go play meaningful games over the course of the next two months.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wheeler and Diaz, relaying their post-deadline conversations with the GM, said the Mets can “make a run at this.” On his first day with his new team, Stroman said he is "looking forward to making the playoffs this year.”

And in a Twitter missive Wednesday morning, which highlighted the Mets’ home-heavy schedule the rest of the season, Pete Alonso said, “We need you guys, the fans, more than ever.”

“The boys are hot and we’ve been working our [expletives] off,” Alonso wrote in part. “The rest of the season is going to be a really fun, wild, and memorable ride. Our goal is to make history. We strive every day to be great and nothing less.”

On Wednesday, deGrom and White Sox righthander Lucas Giolito were effectively equals, each lasting seven innings and allowing one run. In the third, deGrom walked a pair and Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly. The Mets tied it against Giolito in the sixth, when Conforto led off with a walk and scored with a nifty slide on Wilson Ramos’ grounder to third. That rally also included a single from Robinson Cano, snapping an 0-for-23 streak, the longest of his career.

Giolito struck out nine and walked three. DeGrom struck out 11 and walked two. With 1,174 strikeouts, deGrom passed David Cone (1,172) for fifth on the Mets’ all-time list.

DeGrom leading the starting five has the Mets liking their chances. The Mets, at least, still believe in the Mets.

“They’ve had that feeling all year,” Callaway said. “I don’t think the belief has ever wavered that we can do something special. Have we always accomplished that week in and week out? No. But things are coming together.”