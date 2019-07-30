Mets vs. White Sox

The Mets face the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series beginning Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) throws to a Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Chicago.
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Chicago.
Mets' Todd Frazier (21) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Chicago.
