Mets will give Dominic Smith another look at first base

WASHINGTON — First base will be a crowded position for the Mets the final two months of the season.

Assistant general manager John Ricco said that while Wilmer Flores has been the starter for the past month and a half, the Mets plan to call Dominic Smith up from Triple-A Las Vegas again. Manager Mickey Callaway added that outfielder Jay Bruce, who is rehabbing a hip strain, will also see time there upon his return.

“We sent Dominic Smith down to the minors to get some more seasoning. At some point, I think you’ll see him back up here,” Ricco said.

Callaway said of Bruce: “You’re definitely going to see him there some. Obviously, we have outfielders that are actually performing well out there right now. I think we need to see where Jay comes back at. We need to talk a little bit about what we’re looking forward to next year as far as . . . what we want to see out of Jay.”

The same wasn’t said of prospect Peter Alonso, who has a .277/.329/.585 slash line with five homers in his past 16 games for Las Vegas.

“From our perspective, it’s in his best interest to stay in Triple A, at least for the time being,” Ricco said.

Minor move

It wasn’t a trade, but the Mets did add one player Tuesday: infielder Jack Reinheimer, who they claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks. Reinheimer, 26, had a .237/.312/.353 slash line for Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate. He plays second, third and shortstop. To make room for Reinheimer, who was sent to Las Vegas, on the 40-man roster, the Mets moved Yoenis Cespedes to the 60-day disabled list.

Extra bases

Cespedes’ first heel surgery is scheduled for Thursday. . . . Todd Frazier (ribcage muscle strain) went 1-for-4 with a home run and played nine innings for short-season A Brooklyn on Tuesday. He is scheduled for another nine innings for Brooklyn on Wednesday, Callaway said. . . . Matt den Dekker cleared waivers and was outrighted to Las Vegas.