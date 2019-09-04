Wilson Ramos' hitting streak ends at 26 games

WASHINGTON — Wilson Ramos’ 26-game hitting streak ended Wednesday with about as dramatic a groundout as you’ll see in an otherwise innocuous ninth inning.

In a nine-pitch at-bat against Nationals righthander Sean Doolittle, Ramos watched two balls and fouled off six pitches before putting one in play. It was a grounder back up the middle, by Doolittle and beyond the second-base bag when second baseman Howie Kendrick dove for it. He got to his feet and fired to first to barely beat the slow-footed Ramos.

Starting the day game after a night game Tuesday, Ramos said he “probably” would have beaten it out had it been the first inning.

“That was a great play by Kendrick,” said Ramos, who finished 0-for-4 with a walk, after the Mets’ 8-4 win against the Nationals. “I was really tired at that moment. I ran as hard as I can.”

Robinson Cano joked that “everybody knows he needs a scooter to get to first base.”

“I’ve never seen him run so hard,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “I wish it were close enough that we could have at least challenged it.”

Ramos’ hit streak is tied with David Wright (2006-07) for second longest in Mets history. Only Moises Alou (30 games in 2007) had a longer streak. Across the majors, Ramos’ run was the longest since Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman had a 30-gamer late in 2016.

“I’m very proud of what I did,” Ramos said. “I’m very happy.”

Lowrie not ready still

Jed Lowrie (left knee, left hamstring, left hip, right calf) feels he is not ready to join the Mets, Callaway said.

Instead, Lowrie will play with short-season Class A Brooklyn in its playoff game Thursday.

“He’s at a point where he feels like Thursday is necessary in Brooklyn,” Callaway said. “I’ll put it that way. If he felt he was ready, he’d probably be here. But it sounds like he needs Thursday and we’ll go from there.”

Lowrie has been on the injured list all season, his first with the Mets. His rehab assignment will expire at the 20-day mark on Sunday, but Brooklyn’s season might be over before then.

Extra bases

Robert Gsellman played catch Wednesday for the first time since suffering a partially torn lat in mid-August. He said he felt good and hopes to return this season. … Utilityman Sam Haggerty made his major-league debut in the ninth inning against the Nationals, pinch running for Todd Frazier. … The Mets will play 17 of their final 23 games at Citi Field, starting Friday against the Phillies.