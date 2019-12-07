TODAY'S PAPER
Mets' recent winter meetings history

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen with Carlos Beltran

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen with Carlos Beltran before the club introduced Beltran as manager on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Highlighting the Mets’ biggest moves at the last five winter meetings:

Dec. 13-17, 2018: At last year’s winter meetings, coming off their trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, the Mets flirted with adding several different catchers: trading for J.T. Realmuto or signing Yasmani Grandal or Wilson Ramos. (They ended up with Ramos the following weekend.) The Mets also brought back former closer Jeurys Familia on a three-year, $30 million deal to pair him with Diaz, forming what they thought would be a dominant back end of the bullpen.

Dec. 9-13, 2017: Two days after the meetings, the Mets signed free agent Anthony Swarzak. The only announced deal at the meetings was the trade of righthander Burch Smith to the Royals for a player to be named or cash.

Dec. 4-8, 2016: A week after the meetings, the Mets signed righthanders Cory Burns and Ben Rowen, both free agents.

Dec. 7-10, 2015: The Mets acquired second baseman Neil Walker from the Pirates in a trade for lefthander Jon Niese and later signed free-agent infielder Asdrubal Cabrera.

Dec. 7-10, 2014: Five days after the meetings ended, the Mets signed free-agent outfielder John Mayberry Jr.

