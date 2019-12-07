Mets' recent winter meetings history

Highlighting the Mets’ biggest moves at the last five winter meetings:

Dec. 13-17, 2018: At last year’s winter meetings, coming off their trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, the Mets flirted with adding several different catchers: trading for J.T. Realmuto or signing Yasmani Grandal or Wilson Ramos. (They ended up with Ramos the following weekend.) The Mets also brought back former closer Jeurys Familia on a three-year, $30 million deal to pair him with Diaz, forming what they thought would be a dominant back end of the bullpen.

Dec. 9-13, 2017: Two days after the meetings, the Mets signed free agent Anthony Swarzak. The only announced deal at the meetings was the trade of righthander Burch Smith to the Royals for a player to be named or cash.

Dec. 4-8, 2016: A week after the meetings, the Mets signed righthanders Cory Burns and Ben Rowen, both free agents.

Dec. 7-10, 2015: The Mets acquired second baseman Neil Walker from the Pirates in a trade for lefthander Jon Niese and later signed free-agent infielder Asdrubal Cabrera.

Dec. 7-10, 2014: Five days after the meetings ended, the Mets signed free-agent outfielder John Mayberry Jr.