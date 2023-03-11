Mets pitchers Kodai Senga, Brooks Raley dealing with injuries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Mets scratched righthander Kodai Senga from his scheduled start Saturday night because of “discomfort” at the base of his right index finger, the team announced.

Senga will undergo medical imaging to get a better idea of what is wrong. The Mets viewed the move as them being cautious.

A source said Senga had been dealing with soreness there recently, and it had been going away once he warmed up. If this was the regular season, he could pitch through it, according to a team official. But at this time of year, the Mets preferred to be careful.

Bullpen candidate John Curtiss started in Senga’s place against the Nationals.

Raley sidelined with hamstring strain

Lefthanded reliever Brooks Raley has a “low-grade” left hamstring strain, the Mets said. He will not play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic, but he did plan to stick around for pregame introductions prior to Saturday night's opener. Raley has recently been training with Team USA in Arizona.

A source familiar with Raley’s condition wasn’t concerned about the injury preventing him from starting the season on time.

Ex-Met Aaron Loup, now with the Angels, replaced Raley on the USA roster.