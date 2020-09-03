The Mets did it again.

J.D. Davis’ homer tied it in the ninth and Pete Alonso’s homer won it in the 10th as the Mets beat the Yankees, 9-7, on Thursday at Citi Field.

It was the fourth time in six games that they forced one of the Yankees’ best relievers, this time Aroldis Chapman, into a blown save. Alonso’s walk-off long ball came against Albert Abreu.

That earned the Mets a 3-3 split of the six-game Subway Series, which was squeezed into one week. They have won two games in a row and are 17-21 heading into a four-game Labor Day weekend set with the Phillies, one of the teams ahead of them in the NL East standings.

The Mets got to within one in the eighth on Amed Rosario’s two-run, two-out single against Zack Britton.

The late drama in a steady rain washed away the earlier defensive troubles for Alonso.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alonso’s first misplay was ultimately harmless. He dove for and stopped Mike Ford’s fifth-inning grounder, but his throw to Jeurys Familia, covering first base, was off the mark, allowing Ford to reach. That marked his third game in a row with an error after committing just one in his first 28 games.

Alonso’s second misplay was harmful. As Miguel Castro struggled through the seventh, Gio Urshela put the Yankees on top with a hard, two-out single to left. Brett Gardner followed with a grounder toward first base, but Alonso didn’t get his glove down, so the ball scooted by for what went down in the boxscore as an RBI double.

Righthanded starter Robert Gsellman, still transitioning from his relief role, lasted just 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs. They all game during his 42-pitch second inning, when he allowed four hits, walked three batters and exited with the bases loaded. Chasen Shreve got Ford to line out — hard — to centerfield to bail out Gsellman.

In four starts, Gsellman has gone more than two innings once.

Shreve saved the Mets from falling farther behind, tossing 2 1/3 hitless innings. He walked one and struck out one.

That has been Shreve’s specialty this season after signing a minor-league contract last offseason and winning a job on the Opening Day roster. Eight of his nine appearances have been longer than one inning. Over his past four games, he has allowed three hits and no runs in 9 1/3 innings.

The Mets chipped away at the deficit against J.A. Happ (five innings, four runs). Todd Frazier homered in the second, his flyball landing just beyond the wall in rightfield.

The real damage off Happ came in the fourth, when Frazier led off with a line drive that became a double when leftfielder Gardner slid for and missed it. He was on third base with two outs when the Mets strung together four consecutive hits: Jake Marisnick RBI double, Rosario RBI single, Robinson Chirinos single, Jeff McNeil RBI single for the tie.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone left Happ in the game to figure it out on his own, a day after the Yankees got two outs from their starter (Jordan Montgomery) and a day before a scheduled doubleheader against the Orioles. Happ bounced back with a perfect fifth inning.