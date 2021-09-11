TODAY'S PAPER
Mets, Yankees remember Sept. 11 attacks on 20th anniversary

The Mets and Yankees remembered the victims of Sept. 11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks before their game at Citi Field on Saturday., Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Former Yankees manager Joe Torre and Mets manager Bobby Valentine throw out the first pitch after a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The New York Mets host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The New York Mets host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets and New York Yankees players stand together along the baselines during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Pipe and drum corps perform during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets relief pitcher Miguel Castro and New York Yankees relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez embrace during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Former managers New York Yankees Joe Torre and New York Mets Bobby Valentine pose for a photo with first responders during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo and New York Mets' Javier Baez embrace during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The New York Mets host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Fans hold American flags during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diazt throws in the outfield wearing an FDNY hat on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and New York Mets manager Luis Rojas shake hands during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Former managers New York Yankees Joe Torre and New York Mets Bobby Valentine high five after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch following a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets and New York Yankees players stand together along the baselines during a9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone embraces New York Mets manager Luis Rojas during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets and New York Yankees players intermingle during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

