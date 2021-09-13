Francisco Lindor probably won a few Mets fans over Sunday night.

He hit three home runs, including the winning blast in the bottom of the eighth, and was in the middle of a benches-clearing episode during the Mets’ 7-6 win against the Yankees.

In his disappointing debut season with his new team, Lindor’s big game instantly ranked as his signature Mets moment. He had a go-ahead three-run homer in the second, added a solo shot in the sixth and put the Mets on top for good in the eighth.

The game ended with Giancarlo Stanton — the other epicenter of the on-field scrum — popping out softly to Lindor. That stranded two runners in scoring position and cinched Edwin Diaz’s first save in his past three tries.

It was after his middle long ball that Lindor ignited the extracurriculars. During his trip around the bases, he put fingers in his mouth as if to pantomime whistling, gesticulating dramatically at several Yankees, including shortstop Gleyber Torres and reliever Wandy Peralta.

That, it seems, was inspired by the Yankees’ whistling Saturday night. ESPN reported that Jonathan Villar believed they were doing that to convey which pitch Taijuan Walker was going to throw during his three-homer second inning. After Villar visited the mound and told Walker that, Walker settled down.

Stanton had his say after a tying homer in the top of the seventh, slowing down near second base to shout at Lindor. As Stanton finished his trip around the bases, both dugouts and bullpens emptied in what felt like an obligatory way, as opposed to an actually angry way. That meant dozens of grown men milling about for a minute until order was restored. During the scrum, Brett Gardner offered a double thumbs-down in the direction of Lindor and Javier Baez, who last month used that gesture as a way to boo Mets fans.

But it was Lindor who had the last word — and the win. His last homer clanked off the railing of the second deck in rightfield. Upon returning to the dugout, he popped back out for a curtain call from the suddenly adoring Citi Field crowd, just as Yankees reliever Chad Green threw his next pitch.

Carlos Carrasco limited the Yankees to two runs and three hits in five innings, a fine outcome given how his start began — with both runs scoring in the first inning and the first two innings requiring 55 pitches.

That was a continuation of a trend for Carrasco, who has struggled early in games.

In the first inning (nine innings), Carrasco has a 15.00 ERA.

In all of the other innings (29 2/3 innings), Carrasco has a 2.73 ERA.

The Mets reached Yankees spot starter Clarke Schmidt, making his season debut in place of Gerrit Cole (hamstring tightness), for five runs (two earned) in 4 1/3 innings.