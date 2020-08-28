TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith and Jake Marisnick homer as Mets top Yankees in Subway Series opener

The Mets' Dominic Smith celebrates after hitting a

The Mets' Dominic Smith celebrates after hitting a go-ahead solo home run off Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green in the sixth inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

As they reached the halfway point of their season Friday, the Mets offered a reminder of what is possible: a wrecking ball of a lineup.

They rallied to beat the Yankees, 6-4, in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Down by four with seven outs to go, the Mets got a game-tying, three-run homer from Pete Alonso, a go-ahead homer from Dominic Smith and a tack-on homer from Jake Marisnick in the sixth inning.

All of the damage came off reliever Chad Green, who woke up Friday having allowed one homer out of 49 batters faced this season — and that lone long ball came Wednesday, in a doubleheader against the Braves.

This time, he faced six hitters and gave up three dingers.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the seventh for his second save of the season and his first since Opening Day. Dellin Betances allowed two batters to reach base in a scoreless sixth inning, his first appearance against his former team. Walker Lockett (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of starter Michael Wacha to get the victory.

 Wacha pitched poorly in his return from a nearly three-week stay on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. A Yankees lineup missing five of its regular hitters smacked him around for four runs and six hits in three innings. Wacha walked one and struck out seven.

The Yankees scored two runs in the first inning on Clint Frazier’s RBI double and Wacha’s wild pitch, which allowed Frazier to score. They added another pair in the second, when — with two outs — Luke Voit doubled and Frazier homered.

New York Sports

The Giants' Andrew Thomas, left, and Cameron Fleming Cam Fleming earning Giants' starting right tackle role
Chad Green of the Yankees walks to the Green allows three homers as Yankees lose sixth straight
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz give instructions during Trotz: Listening is key to making change in this world
Joel Farabee of the Flyers and Cal Clutterbuck Islanders-Flyers to resume series Saturday night
Mets starting pitcher Michael Wacha delivers against the Gimenez, Wacha, Peterson and Marisnick off Mets' IL
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and chief Wilpons cool with Van Wagenen after hot mic oopsie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search