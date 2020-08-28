As they reached the halfway point of their season Friday, the Mets offered a reminder of what is possible: a wrecking ball of a lineup.

They rallied to beat the Yankees, 6-4, in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Down by four with seven outs to go, the Mets got a game-tying, three-run homer from Pete Alonso, a go-ahead homer from Dominic Smith and a tack-on homer from Jake Marisnick in the sixth inning.

All of the damage came off reliever Chad Green, who woke up Friday having allowed one homer out of 49 batters faced this season — and that lone long ball came Wednesday, in a doubleheader against the Braves.

This time, he faced six hitters and gave up three dingers.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the seventh for his second save of the season and his first since Opening Day. Dellin Betances allowed two batters to reach base in a scoreless sixth inning, his first appearance against his former team. Walker Lockett (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of starter Michael Wacha to get the victory.

Wacha pitched poorly in his return from a nearly three-week stay on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. A Yankees lineup missing five of its regular hitters smacked him around for four runs and six hits in three innings. Wacha walked one and struck out seven.

The Yankees scored two runs in the first inning on Clint Frazier’s RBI double and Wacha’s wild pitch, which allowed Frazier to score. They added another pair in the second, when — with two outs — Luke Voit doubled and Frazier homered.