As they crossed the halfway point of their season Friday, the Mets offered a reminder of what is possible: a wrecking ball of a lineup.

They rallied twice to sweep the Yankees in a doubleheader — 6-4 in the first game, 4-3 in the second when Amed Rosario’s pinch-hit, two-run homer off Aroldis Chapman gave the Mets a walk-off win at Yankee Stadium.

Because the second game was a makeup of a contest from last weekend at Citi Field, the Mets batted second, thus the last at-bat win.

The opener provided highlights, too: Down by four with seven outs to go, the Mets got a game-tying, three-run homer from Pete Alonso, a go-ahead homer from Dominic Smith and a tack-on homer from Jake Marisnick in the sixth inning.

“Our lineup is capable of doing that,” starter Michael Wacha said, “every single time.”

Or as manager Luis Rojas put it: “They broke through.”

All of the damage came off reliever Chad Green, who woke up Friday having allowed one homer out of 49 batters faced this season — and that lone long ball came Wednesday in a doubleheader against the Braves. This time, he faced six hitters and gave up three dingers.

Each homer from the Mets (15-16) had extra significance. Marisnick’s came on his first day back after a month on the injured list with a strained hamstring. Alonso’s broke an 0-for-13 skid amid his underwhelming — but still above-average — month. And then there was Smith, whose tearful news conference Wednesday catalyzed the Mets skipping their game Thursday in protest of racial inequalities.

After that emotional sequence, Smith put the Mets ahead — on Jackie Robinson Day.

“For him to come through there was unbelievable,” Wacha said. “Just a great human being, man. Very passionate and loves this game more than anything. One of the best teammates I’ve been around. It’s been an honor getting to lace them up with him.”

The late fireworks meant Wacha wasn’t the bad guy after his poor return from the injured list. A Yankees lineup missing five of its regular hitters smacked him around for four runs and six hits in three innings. Wacha walked one and struck out seven.

The Yankees scored in the first inning on Clint Frazier’s RBI double and Wacha’s wild pitch, which allowed Frazier to score. They added another pair in the second, when — with two outs — Luke Voit doubled and Frazier homered.

“I couldn’t be happier with how the arm is feeling, how I came out of it,” Wacha said. “Obviously, I wish the results would’ve been a little bit better on my end. But I was just really excited to get back out on the mound and have it feeling good again.”

Rojas added: “Wacha was good. Stuff is there, velo is there. The changeup was there, he got his swings and misses, he got the strikeouts and it’s basically the first couple of batters (Voit and Frazier).”

Walker Lockett got the win with two scoreless innings but was designated for assignment immediately after the game. The Mets needed a roster spot for David Peterson, who returned from the IL to start the second game.

Lockett, 26, had pitched in just one other game this season: a five-run, six-inning start on Aug. 14.

“It is tough,” Rojas said of cutting a pitcher right after he won a game. “We had to make a move. This guy stepped up every time we’ve needed him in different situations. He’s a good pitcher.”

Peterson lasted four innings and allowed three runs, all in the third inning, when he faced a sudden bout of wildness. He walked three batters that frame — and in the game — including Gary Sanchez (.130) on four pitches with the bases loaded.