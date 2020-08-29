Steven Matz is likely headed to the injured list after exiting the game Saturday with a left shoulder injury, manager Luis Rojas said.

The Mets sent Matz for “further evaluation,” a team spokesman said, after their 2-1 loss to the Yankees.

He pitched a scoreless inning — his first appearance in two weeks and his first time coming out of the bullpen this season — but reported the discomfort to Rojas and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner upon returning to the dugout.

“We didn’t feel good about him going back,” Rojas said.

Matz’s problem first popped up when the Mets resumed their season Tuesday, after a five-day coronavirus shutdown. The Mets held him out of the series against the Marlins — because of the physical issue and not because he was a candidate to start a game, it turns out — but he felt better after completing his “between-outing routine.”

“After the inning, that wasn’t the case,” Rojas said. “We’ll see where he’s at. But just coming after that inning, (it) was definitely an injury.”

Matz lost his rotation spot this month after posting a 9.00 ERA in five starts.

Flying Fish

The Mets and Marlins playing Monday — a makeup of Thursday, when the players walked off the field to protest racial problems — will cost the Marlins their mid-homestand day off. Instead, they will fly to New York on Sunday and fly back Monday night.

“This is one of those questions I probably shouldn’t answer because I don’t think I can answer it and be nice about it,” Miami manager Don Mattingly told South Florida reporters. “I’m just gonna stay mute on that.”

Cano plays the field

Robinson Cano started at second base Saturday, a noteworthy lineup detail because it was only the second time in nearly four weeks that he did so. Since returning from the injured list, Cano has been the designated hitter for nine of the Mets’ 12 games.

With Rojas rotating Luis Guillorme and Andres Gimenez around the infield — in addition to regulars Jeff McNeil, Amed Rosario and J.D. Davis — there isn’t much room left for Cano.

“He’s the hitter that’s probably going to have more DH time,” Rojas said. “Robbie definitely can play a quality second base, as well, but also we want to keep those guys on the field — the guys I mentioned earlier — that are doing such a great job for us.”

Has Cano gotten used to DHing? He smirked when asked Friday.

“I don’t feel comfortable being a DH,” he said. “It’s something that I don’t get used to it yet.”

Brad’s back

A primary reason for the success of Brad Brach, who has a 1.29 ERA (one earned run in seven innings): his cutter.

He has thrown it about 38% of the time this year, according to MLB data. That is five times more frequent than last season, when he first started dabbling with the pitch.

The Mets told him when he signed last August that he should throw it more.

“It’s been almost like a career-rejuvenator, really,” said Brach, who was released by the Cubs before joining the Mets. “When I came over last year, I was really uncomfortable with it. I had only thrown it a few times when I was in Chicago. They gave me a lot of confidence to go out there and throw it as much as I wanted.”

Extra bases

The Mets and Yankees all wore No. 42 jerseys, as they did for Jackie Robinson Day on Friday . . . Rick Porcello and Seth Lugo will start in the Mets’ doubleheader Sunday against the Yankees.