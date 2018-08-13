The Yankees sought to add a front-line pitcher before last month’s trade deadline to pair alongside Luis Severino atop their playoff-bound rotation. Suddenly, it appears the Yankees no longer boast any reliable aces as they continue to lose ground to the Red Sox in the AL East race.

The Yankees would have loved to add the Mets' Jacob deGrom, but that turned out to be a pipe dream. The rolling deGrom bested his slumping pinstriped counterpart in the makeup of the rainout from July 22. The game’s hard-luck ERA leader received hearty run support for the second consecutive game and recorded his 16th consecutive quality start in an 8-5 victory Monday night at Yankee Stadium, evening this year’s Subway Series at three wins apiece.

Before the game, Mets manager Mickey Callaway claimed deGrom deserves to win this year’s National League Cy Young Award. He allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 7-7 with an MLB-best 1.81 ERA.

Severino (15-6) lasted only four discouraging innings, allowing two of the Mets’ five homers (and four runs) on 98 pitches, to boost his ERA over his last seven starts to 7.50. A.J. Cole was tagged for three home runs, a solo blast by Todd Frazier in the sixth and back-to-back shots by Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto one inning later.

Speaking of Severino, Boone said: "We've got to help him get to the bottom of this. Physically, I think he's sound, but we've got to get this righted. That's on all of us, because he's so important and so dynamic when he's right."

Even after posting six wins over their next seven games following a crushing four-game sweep at Fenway Park earlier this month, the Yanks (74-44) have fallen a season-high 10 games behind idle Boston.

“Keep going, baby. Seriously, that’s all you can do right now. You really can’t get caught up in that,” Boone said before the game. “Obviously, a very difficult matchup for us tonight against deGrom and the Mets. Hopefully, we can go out there and get Sevy some runs and keep this thing rolling right now while we’re playing well when it’s difficult.”

After CC Sabathia landed back on the disabled list earlier in the day with right knee inflammation, however, Severino continued his second-half slide, with his ERA ballooning from an AL-best 1.98 on July 1 to 3.27.

Amed Rosario clocked an opposite-field blast to right to open the game, the first leadoff homer of his career, and the Mets (50-66) added a run later in the first inning on rookie Jeff McNeil’s two-out single to center.

The Yanks drew even with two runs against deGrom (one earned) in the third, on a throwing error by McNeil on Giancarlo Stanton’s potential double-play grounder and Aaron Hicks’ run-scoring single.

But Jose Bautista broke the 2-2 tie with another opposite-field homer, a two-run shot against Severino in the fourth, before Chad Green took over for the skidding All-Star one inning later.

Didi Gregorius’ RBI single recouped one run in the fifth, but deGrom ran his strikeout total to 12 by fanning four of the final six batters he faced before turning over a 7-3 lead to Jerry Blevins with two outs in the seventh.

DeGrom entered with the third-lowest run support of any starter in baseball at 3.46 per game, but the Mets’ three solo homers against Cole and another run in the ninth boosted their run total in deGrom’s last two starts to 16, including an 8-0 win last Wednesday against Cincinnati.

Yankees rookie Miguel Andujar clubbed a two-run homer against Seth Lugo in the eighth, but Gleyber Torres’ error on a dropped double-play exchange enabled the Mets to add an insurance run in the ninth to seal deGrom's second consecutive win.