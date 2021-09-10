Maybe it was the chill in the air.

Or maybe it was those black jerseys, so reminiscent of the great teams of the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Or, it could have been the fact that the Mets were playing the Yankees – something that, even after all this time, lends itself to a buzzing atmosphere where great (or at least strange) things just seem inevitable. But no matter what it was, there was something different about this team, the one that scored at will and in so many different ways – the one with the spark and spunk.

For this one night, they looked like a playoff team.

In the grand scheme of things, one game – even a 10-3 win over their crosstown rivals at Citi Field – can only do so much, and mathematically, the Mets’ playoff probability is still very slim (about 4% going into the game, according to FiveThirtyEight). But if they’re even going to have a prayer, games like Friday night’s need to become the norm.

It was then that Tylor Megill got into some early trouble, but settled in to, at one point, retire 11 of 12. It was a day they capitalized on the Yankees many mistakes, stayed aggressive no matter how big the lead got, played small ball and very big ball – Francisco Lindor hit is 14th home run – and otherwise looked like a team not quite ready to say quit.

They scored five runs in third and the top four hitters in the lineup combined to go 5-for-9 with three walks and seven runs over the first four innings. Meanwhile, Megill tossed a career-high seven innings, with a career-high 10 strikeouts, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. The Mets snap a two-game losing streak and get back to .500 at 71-71 with 20 games to play.

Aaron Judge’s RBI single in the first got the Yankees on the board quickly but the Mets got it back just as quickly, thanks to an unintentional assist by Gary Sanchez. Jonathan Villar and Michal Conforto both singled to put runners at first and second with one out and, a batter later, Javy Baez hit a sharp line drive to left. Gary DiSarcina made what looked like ill-advised decision to wave Villar home with two outs, and Joey Gallo sailed a bullet to Sanchez with about 15 feet to spare, but Sanchez failed to put his glove down in time. Villar was originally called out, but a replay showed that Sanchez only tagged Villar’s helmet after the runner’s foot had crossed the bag, tying the game at 1.

Gallo homered in the second to put the Yankees up 2-1, but it was the last lead they’d ever see, since Jordan Montgomery completely lost the thread in the third.

He allowed a leadoff single to Villar and then three straight walks to Francisco Lindor, Conforto and Pete Alonso – the last one scoring a run that tied the game at 2. The inning would only get weirder from there.

With the bases loaded, Baez grounded a ball to the grass at third in what looked to be a sure force out – and possibly a double play – but Gio Urshela threw the ball just wide of Sanchez, who couldn’t quite corral it, allowing Lindor to score with the go-ahead run and the runners to advance. Jeff McNeil laid down a perfect drag bunt to put the Mets up 4-3 and Kevin Pillar hit a sacrifice fly, only the Mets’ 20th of the season. With two outs, James McCann doubled in another run to put the Mets up 6-2.

Lindor’s solo homer in the fourth put them up 7-2 and ended Montgomery’s night after 3 1/3 innings. Joely Rodriguez didn’t fare all that much better, though, allowing a single and an RBI double to Baez later in the inning. The Mets tacked on another two in the seventh, on a fielder’s choice and an error.